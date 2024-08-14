22 Assam police, fire service personnel to receive Presidential honours on I-Day

Guwahati, August 14: In a proud moment for Assam, 22 state police and fire service personnel will be honoured by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, during the 78th Independence Day celebrations tomorrow.

The Union Home Ministry announced on Wednesday the names of the personnel who will receive medals from President Murmu for their distinguished service to the country.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, 13 Assam police personnel will be awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

They include Bijoy Giri Kuligam, Deputy Inspector General; Mihir Jit Gayan, Superintendent of Police; Ranjan Bhuyan, Superintendent of Police; Singha Ram Mili, Superintendent of Police; Trailakya Sarma, Sub Inspector; Biju Lahkar, Naik; Bipul Saikia, Sub Inspector; Prafulla Deka, Naik; Kamini Deka, Assistant Sub Inspector; Sailen Kakati, Naik; Manoj Kumar Singh, Inspector; Kanta Singha, Naik; and Inamul Haque, Naik.

Four fire service personnel will also be honoured with the MSM.

They are Dipak Kumar Sarma, Driver; Tarini Barman, Leading Fireman; Pulak Thakuria, Sub Officer; and Mahadev Boro, Driver.

Additionally, three Home Guard and Civil Defence personnel will receive the MSM: Joynal Abedin, Subedar; Dimbeswar Lahan, Platoon Commander; and Sansuma Basumatary, Naik.

Ratna Singha, Deputy Inspector General of Assam, and Jyoti Borah, Senior Staff Officer, will be awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) for their exemplary contributions.