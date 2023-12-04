Assam Police empowers children during child rights week: Youngsters assume senior roles for 5 mins

Guwahati, Dec 4: India observed Child Rights Week from November 14 to 20, marked by various events nationwide aimed at raising awareness about child rights and advocating for their protection. In Assam, the week-long celebration witnessed diverse activities, including a unique initiative by the Assam Police to empower children by allowing them to assume the roles of senior police officials for a brief period.

As part of the Child Rights Week celebrations in Assam, the Assam Police took a distinctive approach by engaging with the children. The highlight of their initiative was providing children with an opportunity to step into the shoes of senior police officials. This innovative programme was executed under the umbrella of the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme.

The Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, a collaborative effort involving the Assam Police, UNICEF, and UTSAH Child Rights Organisation, focuses on fostering a closer relationship between law enforcement and children while promoting awareness about child rights.

During the celebrations, a 9-year-old girl was granted the unique opportunity to assume the role of Assam Director General of Police for five minutes. This symbolic gesture took place at the DGP Headquarters.

While sharing about the event, child rights activist Miguel Das Queah wrote on X, “During #ChildRightsWeek2023 in November, this little girl child from a Children's Home was thrilled to become the @DGPAssamPolice for 5 minutes. The room lit up as the girl child sat on the Assam DGPs chair.”

The Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme, which was launched in 2019, is one of the largest Child-friendly policing programmes in India. During Child Rights Week, several children from Children’s Home across Kamrup Metro had an enriching session with the police officials and interacted with them on crucial topics involving child rights.



Meanwhile, a little boy also got the opportunity to occupy the Special DGP Harmeet Singh’s chair for five minutes.

“This little boy completely owned the space, as he became the Special Director General of Police of the @assampolice, for 5 minutes during #ChildRightsWeek2023”. Das Queah wrote on X.







