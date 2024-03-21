Assam Police details operation leading to ISIS leaders arrest

Guwahati, Mar 21: Following the arrest of the two leaders of ISIS, Special Task Force (STF) Assam chief, IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta, informed that the state police had taken action against the ISIS leaders based on credible intelligence inputs received from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) fifteen days ago.

While addressing a press conference at Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati, Mahanta said, “We received intelligence inputs 15 days ago from the central agency that there could be movements of ISIS leaders in certain parts of the Dhubri Sector. This was credible information, which prompted the STF to take action.”

“After receiving the intelligence, we deployed our personnel to the probable areas of movement, and by March 18, we could narrow down our focus and by March 19, we received specific information about the movement of the terrorists,” Mahanta said.

Based on specific inputs, Mahanta took an STF team along with an additional SP and went to the general area of Dharamsala in Dhubri. “On the morning of March 18, we found two men, who were apparently looking for transport to move to their destination. We had photographs of the top-level leaders of ISIS with us, and two of the photographs matched with these two men,” the STF chief said.

The police informed that the terrorists have been handed over to the NIA.



