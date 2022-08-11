Assam Police decodes plans of Al-Qaeda, Ansarullah Bangla terror groups

Guwahati, Aug 11: The Assam Police has found access to vital information about the Bangladesh terrorist organization Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), and decoded their forthcoming plans and activities.

Previously, the police busted five modules of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). Speaking to the media, a senior officer of the Assam police said that the terror groups of AQIS/ABT have planned something big for Assam and other parts of North-East. However, their plans have been decoded and further probe is on.

On 7th August, the Assam Police arrested a woman named Jahura Khatun from Bilasipara town of Dhubri District in connection with the terror groups. It is suspected that she is the wife of absconder, Abu Tallah, a member of the AQIS/ABT group. According to reports, the police recovered two mobile phones from her possession.

According to the police, the AQIS/ABT members have been using modern mobile phone applications for communication. They have been using sophisticated apps for communication. The police further added that each module has been using a chat application which is end-to-end encrypted for conveying information and messages.