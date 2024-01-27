Assam police cracks 2024’s first rhino poaching case; horn recovered

Guwahati, Jan 27: After four days of the recovery of the rhino carcass with a missing horn at Kaziranga National Park, a team of police led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Golaghat cracked rhino poaching case and arrested the poacher involved on Friday night.

The arrest was confirmed by the Director General of Assam Police (DGP), GP Singh on Saturday wherein he said the accused poacher was arrested and the police further recovered the poached horn and the AK Rifle used in the poaching.

“In an outstanding investigation, a team led by SP Golaghat cracked the case of recent rhino poaching at @kaziranga_ Poachers have been arrested along with recovery of poached horn and the AK Rifle used in the poaching. Some more recoveries are yet to be made along with the reconstruction of the Crime Scene. Compliments to the entire team and supervisory officers. Our commitment to protect One horned Rhinos is unwavering,” GP Singh posted on X.

It may be mentioned that Assam had reported the first rhino poaching incident of the year 2024 after the carcass of an adult female rhino with a missing horn was found at Kaziranga National Park on January 22.

According to sources, the carcass was found by the forest staff of the Maklung anti-poaching camp under Kaziranga’s eastern Agoratoli Range during patrolling duty.