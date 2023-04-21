Assam: Police constable allegedly shoots self with service rifle in Behali

Biswanath Chariali, April 21: A constable posted in Biswanath Chariali's Behali police station allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself on the wee hours of Friday morning, sources said.

The incident took place inside the Behali police station premises. The victim identified as Lalit Teron, shot himself in the head at close range with his 5.56 service rifle. The other policemen on being alerted by the sound of shot being fired rushed to the spot where they saw Teron laying in a pool of blood with his service rifle at his side.

The Additional Superintendent of Police Kulendra Nath Deka of Biswanath district, who was present with the magistrate, said that an investigation has been initiated into the whole incident.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the extreme step undertaken by the constable is yet to be ascertained.

The family members of Teron are however, speculated about his death and demanded justice.



