Assam

Assam Police commando killed in road accident in Goalpara

By The Assam Tribune
Assam Police commando killed in road accident in Goalpara
AT Photo 

Goalpara, March 30: A road accident occurred at Deoshila in Dhupdhara, Goalpara district, claiming the life of one Assam police commando and leaving another individual injured.

The deceased has been identified as Dhrubajyoti Rabha, while the injured person is Parag Rabha.

According to sources, the incident unfolded on National Highway 17 at Deoshila, under the jurisdiction of the Dhupdhara police station, earlier today.

According to sources, an unidentified vehicle collided with a scooter. Tragically, the rider of the scooter, Dhrubajyoti Rabha, lost his life in the collision, while Parag Rabha sustained injuries.

The Dhupdhara Police promptly responded to the incident and recovered the body of the jawan. Meanwhile, the critically injured Parag Rabha was rushed to Guwahati for urgent medical attention.

Notably, the commando jawan had recently commenced his leave when he met with the incident.

