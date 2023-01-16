Assam Police claims decline in crime rate, pending criminal cases, crime against women in 2022

Guwahati, Jan 16: The Assam Police on Monday claimed that the average crime rate and the number of pending cases have declined considerably during the last one year.

In a statement issued by the police it has been mentioned that at an average of 366 cases per lakh of population has now come down to 200 cases per lakh of population due to various steps taken by Assam Police. The case pendency has also drastically come down to 58,908 cases at the end of 2022 as against 95,994 cases at the end of 2021 and more than a lakh cases at the end of 2020.

The police also claimed that the crimes reported have come down due to various measures taken by Assam Police like cracking down on the crime syndicates, keeping close watch on repeat offenders, increased visibility and identification of hotspots. "These actions have resulted in crime prevention and the number of cases reported have come down to 69,439 at the end of 2022 as against 1,33,239 at the end of 2021. Further, the charge sheet percentage has also gone up to 48 percent in the year 2022 as against 39 percent in the previous year," read the press statement.

Meanwhile, the police stated that crime against women has also drastically come down to 12,034 cases in 2022 as against 29,046 cases in 2021 and also against an annual average of 27,240 cases during the period 2017- 2021. Even the crimes against children have come down to 4,306 as against 5,282 in the previous year and the number of human trafficking cases have also come down to 96 cases as against 203 in the previous year.

The police further claimed that due to strict action againt cyber fraudsters the cyber crimes reported in the State have also come down to 1,781 cases as against 4,846 cases in the year 2021. It also credited 1930, a 24x7 Cyber Fraud Call Centre for successfully in tracing and freezing Rs. 6.41 crores of cyber fraud amounts pertaining to 2,177 cases with a success rate of more than 18 percent.

"The number of murder cases have also come down compared to the previous year. The crimes against property have drastically come down from 29,113 in 2021 to 14,381 in 2022. Similarly, the dacoity cases reported have also come down to 85 cases in 2022 as against 188 in 2021," the statement added.

Apart from the above mentioned crimes, a total of 2,878 cases were registered under NDPS Act cases in the year 2022 as against 455 cases in 2018, 828 cases in the year 2019, 980 cases in 2020 and 2,271 cases in 2021.







