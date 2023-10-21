Assam Police celebrates Police Commemoration Day in Guwahati

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Oct 21: On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, the Assam Police celebrated the day in Guwahati by honouring the brave personnel from the state police force, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Central police agencies who made the ultimate sacrifice while performing their duties.
During the ceremony, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria graced the event and paid homage in the presence of state Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, along with Assam DGP GP Singh and many other dignitaries.
It may be mentioned that during the event, the names of 188 heroic martyrs were acknowledged, including our state heroes, Head Constable Dhiren Daimary and Havildar Nila Kanta Gogoi.
Next Story