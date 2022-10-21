Assam Police celebrates National Police Commemorating Day 2022

Guwahati, Oct 21: The National Police Commemoration Day is being celebrated in Guwahati by observing Smriti Parade to remember the sacrifice of the braveheart of the country. The event is celebrated by Assam Police at 4th APBN in Kahilipara on Friday.

For the last several years, police officers from across the country have been working round the clock to ensure safety and security people and maintaining law and order.



On the occasion of National Police Commemoration Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to police personnel, who lost their lives in the line of duty, at the National Police Memorial in the national capital.



Shah said that the sacrifice of police personnel for the motherland would always be remembered.



"On 'Police Commemoration Day', Nation salutes the valour of our police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifice for the motherland would always be remembered," the Home Minister said in a tweet.

The idea of establishing a National Police Memorial in Delhi to honour the police officers who gave their lives in the line of duty for national security was accepted by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 1992.Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial to the country in 2018 during the National Police Day Commemoration.

The day is observed every year to pay homage to the 10 CRPF jawans who laid down their lives battling the Chinese Army in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.