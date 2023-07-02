Assam Police busts extortion gang in BTR area

Guwahati, July 2: The Assam Police on Sunday achieved a major breakthrough when a team of police busted a fledgling terrorist gang in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) area of Assam.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh in a tweet informed that a total seven peoplehave been arrested from different parts of Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal who were planning to start extortion in the name of Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) and Boro Liberation Army (BLA) in the BTR area of Assam.

The arrested people have been identified as Dauharu Boro (money collector) aged 43, Amit Boro (39), Buddhiman Debbarma (45), Bijay Teron (23), Rengwna Brahma (34), Bhumsa Chandra (23) and Kajal Ray 42.

Among those apprehended, three are from Udalguri district, two from Karbi Anglong and one each from Darrang and Tamulpur.