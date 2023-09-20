Assam: Police bust sex racket in Bajali, minor rescued

Bajali, Sep 20: In a successful operation, Bajali police on Tuesday conducted an operation near Golia toll gate in Bajali district of Assam against an illicit sex racket where they also rescued a minor girl during the raid.

As per sources, the operation took place at an establishment known as 'Ashirbad Hotel and Restaurant'.

According to officials, they have been receiving many complaints against the food joint, based on which they carried out this operation.

Furthermore, the police also arrested a woman who is believed to be involved in this racket.

Meanwhile, the manager of the hotel, identified as Safiur Rahman, was also detained by the police.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.