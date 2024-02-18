Assam: Police bust gambling operation in Bijni, nine arrested

Bijni, Feb 18: In a surprising turn of events, a police operation in Bijni led to the arrest of nine individuals, including an Assam police jawan, who were engaged in illegal gambling activities. The operation unfolded in an abandoned house near Bijni railway station.

According to sources, among the apprehended were an Assam police jawan identified as Pranav Saikia, alongside fellow gamblers Diganta Gowala, Biswajit Das, Neelkamal Rai, Divendu Biswas, Kanmani Medhi, Raj Haloi, Punai Rai, and Mridul Das.

Acting on secret information, the Bijni police initiated a targeted search operation, resulting in the confiscation of nine mobile phones, gambling items, and cash from the possession of the arrested individuals.



