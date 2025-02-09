Assam police, BSF chief hold high-level meeting to strengthen border security

Guwahati, Feb 9: With the situation in Bangladesh worsening, security along the Assam-Bangladesh border has been intensified, and the border police force of the state is working in close coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF).

Police sources told The Assam Tribune that Director General of Police Harmeet Singh recently had a meeting with the BSF Additional Director General in charge of the Eastern region, Ravi Gandhi, and discussed issues relating to the improvement of coordination between both the forces.

Sources said that the Assam Police pointed out some vulnerable locations along the international border to the BSF, and those locations have been plugged to prevent infiltration from Bangladesh.

Both the BSF and Assam Police are now working in close coordination to make the border more secure, sources added.

The BSF has 91 border outposts along the Assam-Bangladesh border, while the Assam Police has 14 border outposts and 14 patrol posts along the border as the second line of defense.

Sources said that following the disturbance in Bangladesh, a mass exodus bid was noticed as Bangladeshi nationals are trying to sneak into India in small groups.

Sources admitted that the fresh infiltrators, who are caught either by the BSF or the Assam Police, are instantly being deported.In the last few months, hundreds of such infiltrators were pushed back.

But the problem is with those who have gone through a judicial process, and deporting them is difficult unless the Bangladesh government accepts them.

Now the fresh infiltrators are being pushed back without going through the earlier process of sending them to the tribunals.Sources said the border police personnel are now working under the district police superintendents, and this results in better force management.

Moreover, the border police personnel are getting the help of the district police personnel in detecting foreigners."During the preparation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the applications of 19 lakh people were rejected as they failed to prove that they are Indian citizens. When the NRC is implemented, it will make the task of detecting foreigners easier," sources added.





By

R Dutta Choudhury



