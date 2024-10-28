Assam Police await Goa Court's transit remand to bring Dipankar Barman to Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct. 28: Assam Police will have to wait a couple of days to take custody of DB Stock scam mastermind Dipankar Barman, as a Goa court is yet to grant him a transit remand.

Informing this on Monday, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah stated that the police would request the court for the remand, and after all legalities are addressed, Barman will be brought to Guwahati.

“Since we have arrested Barman in a different state, there are certain legalities. Today, Barman was presented in Pernem Court. We will ask for a transit remand, and after obtaining one, we will bring him to Guwahati,” Commissioner Barah told the press.

Barah mentioned that “technical analysis” helped trace Barman to Goa. He detailed how a team of four police personnel, led by Pan Bazar ACP Amit Mahato, managed to apprehend the accused, who had eluded arrest for months.

“The day before, based on new investigation leads, we registered a new case against Barman at Paltan Bazar Police Station and sent the team to Goa. They were in Goa for two weeks. Barman had stopped all telephonic and social media interactions and frequently changed his location, making it difficult for us to trace him,” said Barah.







AT Photo: Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah, addressing the press on Monday

He informed that although Barman had ceased using his phone and social media, the police had some information about how the 29-year-old managed his daily expenses.

“Based on that, we developed sources with the help of the Goa Crime Branch. Ultimately, these sources informed us of Barman's whereabouts. In the evening, our team in Goa devised a plan and identified likely places where he could be. They then set a trap near Arambol beach and apprehended Barman,” Barah explained.

Barah revealed that the scamster was residing in a homestay in an isolated area far from the town in Goa. “In the homestay, he was staying alone. When we searched the room, we seized cash worth over ₹27 lakh, his passport, and the jewellery he was wearing. We haven't conducted much spot interrogation; thorough questioning will only occur once we bring him to Guwahati and obtain his custody from the court,” the Police Commissioner added.

Barah also mentioned that since several cases have been filed against DB Stock across various states, including one registered with the CBI, the agencies would eventually take turns to take Dipankar Barman into custody.

“We can't divulge anything more due to the ongoing investigation. Moreover, he is en route to Guwahati, and after thorough interrogation, we will be able to provide all the details,” Barah concluded.