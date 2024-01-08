Assam: Police arrests two involved in Jorhat grenade blast

Jorhat, Jan 8:With the continuous effort of Jorhat Police, two individuals have been arrested who were involved in the grenade blast in Jorhat district.

The individuals have been arrested in Sivasagar’s Demow area. The accused have been identified as Rajpal Gogoi and Biplob Barua.

As per sources, the accused deposited an amount of Rs. 5,000 in the account of already-arrested Biraj Kachari and also supplied two grenades

Further investigation is underway.