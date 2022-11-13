Assam Police arrests absconding PFI member in Bengaluru Airport

Guwahati: An absconding leader of the students' wing of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) has been arrested from Bengaluru, Assam Police said on Saturday. According to reports, the leader had been absconding since the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) nationwide crackdown on the organization, earlier this year.

A team of Assam Police led by a DSP-rank officer on Friday night arrested Campus Front of India (CFI) leader Amir Hamja from the Bellundur area of Bengaluru where he was in hiding with some families from Tripura, said an official.



The police identified the leader as Amir Hamja, who is a resident of lower Assam's Baksa district, absconded soon after the ban on PFI. The Assam Police traced and apprehended him with the help of Bengaluru police, the statement added.

As per reports, he was given three days' transit remand by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Bengaluru and is being brought to Guwahati, Assam police said in a statement.



He will be produced before the chief judicial magistrate, Guwahati, on Monday, it said.

At least 40 PFI activists have been nabbed from different parts of the state so far.



The police have already sealed the outfit's Assam's head office in Hatigaon area in Guwahati as well as its local offices at Karimganj and Baksa following the ban on the outfit by the Centre.

