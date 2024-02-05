Assam: Police arrest Manas Chaliha amidst investigations into fraud

Guwahati, Feb 5: The Assam Police arrested the alleged 'spy recruiter' Manas Chaliha, amidst the controversy over spying at the camp of the banned militant organisation, the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I).

According to information received, Manas was arrested in West Bengal from a hotel on Saturday and was immediately taken to Kokrajhar, where he underwent a medical checkup.



Later, a team from the crime branch brought the arrested fraudster to Guwahati on Sunday.



It may be mentioned that Chaliha was absconding after a video was published by the ULFA-I on social media where a cadre of the banned militant outfit, Manas Borgohain, stated that he had been recruited as a spy by Chaliha.



Along with the allegations of recruiting a spy, Chaliha has been arrested following a case in Dispur Police Station in 2023 where he allegedly siphoned off Rs 8 lakhs from a businessman.



Meanwhile, the Dispur Police has taken a statement from the spy recruiter following his arrest.

