Assam: Police arrest honey trapping gang in Guwahati

Guwahati,March 18: On the basis of media information, a gang of honey trappers of Fatasil Ambari was arrested by police on Saturday.

As soon as the news came in, the Crime Branch was given the responsibility of the investigation. The crime branch then laid a trap to catch the fraudsters and arrested the gang of two men and a woman.

Notably, the gang blackmailed a priest with a demand of Rs 5 lakh and obscene videos were also sent by the woman to the priest for which the gang began to blackmail him.

Currently the three culprits are being interrogated at Fatasil Ambari police station.