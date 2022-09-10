Assam: Cops arrest 4 ATM fraudsters in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Sep 10: Hailakandi police arrested four ATM fraudsters in Hailakandi during the last 24 hours. The deputy superintendent of police, Nirmal Ghosh, informed that the four arrested ATM fraudsters are Akhtar Hussain Laskar, Abdul Haque Mazumdar, Pyar Hussain Laskar, and Ajmal Hussain Laskar.

Local people picked up Akhtar in an ATM booth in Hailakandi near the State Bank of India, (SBI) main branch, on Friday when he fraudulently exchanged the card of a customer.

Akhtar was standing behind a customer and voluntarily tried to help him and tactfully exchanged the card.

Observing this, people chased and handed over him to police.

On the basis of his statement, three more fraudsters were picked up from the Dhalai area of Cachar district.

According to reports, Police recovered eight active ATM cards from their possession.

The Police has conducted further investigation on this matter, SP Nirmal Ghosh further said.



