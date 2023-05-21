Assam Police arrest 11 fake gold smugglers in Sonitpur

Guwahati, May 21: A day after Assam DGP GP Singh vowed to ‘decimate’ smuggling of fake gold and currency notes in Assam, a total of 11 persons were arrested from Sonitpur district for their alleged involvement in fake gold smuggling.

As per reports, acting on a tip-off an operation was launched following which the persons were arrested from different parts of the district including Tezpur Borghat, Chariduar, and Bhalukjarani. Fake gold pieces were also recovered from their possession.

According to officials, the arrested persons has been identified as s Baharul Ali, Liyakat Ali, Halibut Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Nizamuddin, Abdul Salem, Harmuz Ali, Abdul Matleb, Hanif Ali, Nur Amin, Rafiqul Islam, said reports.

DGP Singh on Saturday said that instructions have been issued for a crackdown on people involved in circulating fake Indian currency notes and fake gold, following which a massive operation was launched. He further said that the rackets will be busted within 30 days.

Singh said 71 suspects involved in such rackets were arrested on Friday, and cash and fake gold bars were seized from them.