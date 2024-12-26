Assam poets' body to hold 27th conference, writers from Nepal, Odisha, WB to attend

Sivasagar, Dec 26: Sadou Asom Kabi Sanmilan is holding its 27th biennial conference at Sibsagar Girls' College in association with Sivasagar Kobi Chakra and Jila Kobi Sanmilan on December 27 and 29.

Chief coordinator of the Sanmilan, Haren Gogoi, while addressing the media, said that delegates from over 300 primary units of the Sanmilan from across the State will participate in the conference.

Poets from different states and neighbouring Nepal attending the conference are Prakash Gautom and Bhabna Parajuli from Nepal, Dr. Phani Mohanti and Jaminikanta Das from Odisha, and Ramcharan Rai and Subudh Sarkar from West Bengal.

Formed in 1987 at a gathering of poets at Namrup, presided by Ram Gogoi, the Sadou Asom Kobi Sanmilan has traversed a long way uniting the poets and creating an environment for new poets in Assam.





