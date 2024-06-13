Assam: Poacher with rifle nabbed near Orang National Park

Mangaldoi, Jun 13: With an aim to curb the poaching menace, the Darrang police, during an anti-poaching operation, nabbed a notorious poacher near Orang National Park on Wednesday night.

The police also recovered a rifle and an empty magazine from the poacher’s possession.



Acting on a tip, a police team from Dalgaon police station led by DSP Darrang Kunjalal Pator, accompanied by inspector Tanmoy Nath and sub-inspector Mahesh Prasad, along with a circle officer and Village Development Officer (VDO), made an ambush at Thalthali village road near Eidgah under Dalgaon Police Station adjacent to the Orang National Park border.



During the operation, the police team successfully apprehended the rhino poacher, identified as Mahidul Islam, aged 39, of Udalguri district, and also recovered one. 303 riffle dismantled in two parts, along with one empty magazine from his possession, which was wrapped in a plastic bag.



A case has been registered under the Arms Act, and the accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

