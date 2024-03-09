86 years of service to the nation
Assam: PM Modi unveils 125-feet Lachit Barphukan bust in Jorhat

Karimganj, Mar 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to Assam unveiled the 125-feet Statue of Valour in Jorhat district on Saturday.

The bronze statue is a monumental tribute to the valiant General of Ahom Dynasty Lachit Barphukan who saved Assam from Mughal invaders.

Before unveiling the statue, the prime minister, dressed in traditional attire and headgear, offered prayers at the Lachit Maidam Memorial.

It may be mentioned that Lachit Barphukan is known for his leadership in the ‘Battle of Saraighat’.

