Assam plans to introduce bill to ban polygamy in upcoming budget session

Guwahati, Feb 3: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday that the state government intends to introduce a bill prohibiting polygamy during the upcoming budget session.

While addressing the media, Sarma revealed that the draft of the bill is currently under scrutiny by the law department.

As per reports, CM Sarma said his government was looking forward to the legislation on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which will be considered during a special four-day session of the Uttarakhand assembly on February 5.

"We will monitor the bill and see if we can implement it fully. We have time to examine it and proceed accordingly," he was quoted as saying by the media.

The budget session is scheduled to commence on February 5 and conclude on February 28. The budget for the next fiscal year is set to be presented on February 12.

Polygamy is a system of marriage whereby one person has more than one spouse.