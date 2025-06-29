Assam plans major drainage work to save Rang Ghar from chronic waterlogging

Sivasagar, June 29: The iconic Rang Ghar, one of the oldest surviving amphitheatre and a proud symbol of Assam’s heritage, is set for a long-overdue facelift with the state government promising to tackle its chronic waterlogging once and for all.

Speaking during his visit to Sivasagar on Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said detailed plans are in place to construct a dedicated drainage channel to protect the historic monument, which has faced repeated flooding over the years.

“We’ve been discussing practical solutions, and within the next one or two months, we aim to start work to build a proper drainage path. I am confident this will be completed within 16 to 18 months. The entire environment and look will change, we want future generations to see Rang Ghar at its best,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that he will soon visit the ONGC-capped gas leak site in the district to review the situation and hold talks with local residents.

“We need a district-level discussion with ONGC. I will visit the capped gas leak site and meet the local people,” he said.

“Earlier, I suggested ONGC could hand over its assets to OIL, but the people of Sivasagar objected, saying ONGC should stay as it is. Sometimes, constant repairs don’t fix the real issue, a surgical strike is needed. People should think of new ideas. Next time I come here, we’ll take this forward,” he added.

Sarma also mentioned that cabinet meetings outside the state capital will resume once the flood situation stabilises.

“We hold three to four cabinet meetings outside Dispur every year to stay connected with local needs. This practice has been paused due to the floods, but once the situation improves, we’ll conduct cabinets in three districts,” he said.

In the wake of the announcement concerning Rang Ghar, locals hope the planned works will not only protect the heritage monument's unique legacy but also boost Sivasagar’s tourism prospects.