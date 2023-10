Biswanath, Oct 18: A team of Biswanath police successfully recovered a 0.22 caliber pistol with a magazine and five 0.22 inch rounds of ammunition in Assam’s Biswanath Chariali on Tuesday.

As per sources, the items were concealed underneath a dry banana tree within Dhuli Tea Estate, under the jurisdiction of Balichang Police Outpost under Bishwanath Chariali Police Station.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.