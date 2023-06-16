Assam: Pillion rider dies after uprooted tree falls on him

Haflong, Jun 16: One man died at Block Bazar near Diyungbra, 100 kms from Haflong in Dima Hasao, when a big tree uprooted and fell on him on Friday.

As per sources at around 10.45 am two persons who were on their way towards Block Bazar market enroute at Diyungbra ITDT Block campus on a two wheeler, a big tree suddenly fell on the pillion rider and caused grievous injury to him.

Local people rushed him to the nearest block bazar PHC where doctors declared him dead.

Police personnel reached the PHC and legal formalities are underway. However, the motorcycle rider is unhurt.