Assam pilgrims hospitalised in Gujarat due to suspected food poisoning, 1 dead

Bajali, Oct 4: As many as 45 pilgrims from Assam were rushed to a local hospital in Jamnagar, Gujarat, after suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting at the pilgrimage site of Dwarka, in which one of the pilgrims died due to food poisoning.

The deceased person has been identified as Udbav Das from Manikpur Bajali.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on late Wednesday night, and Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, after learning about the matter, immediately informed the Gujarat administration to look into the matter.

Following the intervention, the Gujarat government quickly extended assistance, providing much-needed medical aid and securing the pilgrims' safety.

“After the Gujarat administration received the information, they immediately swung into action, and they bore all the medical expenses. I really appreciate their efforts and how they took the matter as their own,” stated Dass.

Notably, out of 45 pilgrims, 32 returned to the state, while the remaining are still under treatment in Gujarat.

The group had embarked on their pilgrimage on September 23, travelling from Rangia to Dwarka. What was supposed to be a sacred journey turned into a nightmare when illness struck, and they were left without help for days.