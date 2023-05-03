Assam: Pijush Hazarika to be on a two-day Barak visit

Silchar, May 3: Minister of Water Resources, Information and Public Relations Pijush Hazarika will be on a two-day visit to Barak Valley from May 3.

As per a release issued from the office of the DIPR Barak Valley, the Minister will reach Silchar on Wednesday and set forth towards Hailakandi and Karimganj districts to take stock of the development works.

On Thursday, Hazarika will visit various locations of Cachar district including the much talked about Bethukandi area and look into the status of the ongoing repair and construction of embankment along the river.

Meanwhile, if the officials of the Water Resources Department are to be believed, the sluice gate at the Bethukandi area is operational but not yet completed. K Zaman, Executive Engineer of the Department has assured that though the work is not yet completed, people of Silchar have no reason to be worried about a possible deluge.

"The embankment and the shutter at the river side is completed. People need not panic as we have ensured safety at work even as the work began on a delayed note because of the tender response process. We have worked day and night to reach at least this stage and if there is no major rainfall, we should be able to complete the work by May 15. The work from Sonaimukh to Tarapur is 70 percent completed as of now,” the official was quoted as saying.