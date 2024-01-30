Assam: Pijush Hazarika claims more people from Congress set to join BJP

Guwahati, Jan 30: After the recent defections of Angkita Dutta and Bismita Gogoi from the Congress to the BJP in Assam, State Minister Pijush Hazarika asserted that more leaders from the Congress are set to switch party in the coming month.

According to reports, Hazarika announced an upcoming event on February 5 where numerous leaders are expected to join the BJP. He stated that many Congress leaders have been reaching out to the BJP, expressing their desire to align with the ruling party.

Hazarika revealed that the BJP has been receiving numerous calls daily from Congress leaders who are eager to leave the opposition and join the saffron party.

He argued that the commitment of the BJP for the betterment of the people has compelled opposition leaders to switch sides, attributing the shift to the development work led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a national level.