Assam: Pharmacist detained after resident dies from improper treatment in Baksa

Barpeta, June 26: A massive outrage sparked among residents after a man lost his life in Majargaon, Baksa district, following alleged improper treatment by a local pharmacist raising questions about the regulation of medical practices in the area.

The deceased, identified as Babul Ramchiary from Khatal Para village, had visited Ashiful Medical, a local pharmacy, complaining of leg pain. According to local sources, Ramchiary’s condition rapidly deteriorated after returning home from the pharmacy, ultimately resulting in his death.

Residents allege that the pharmacist, Juran Ali, administered an injection to Ramchiary, which they believe led to the fatal outcome. The incident has brought Ali's qualifications into question, with locals claiming he is operating without proper pharmaceutical credentials.

In response to the tragedy, an FIR has been filed against Juran Ali. Police have subsequently detained Ali for questioning as part of their investigation into the incident.



