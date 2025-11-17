Assam Pavilion shines at IITF 2025 with tea, bamboo craft & cultural flair

New Delhi, Nov 17: Premium Assam tea, intricately crafted bamboo and cane products, and a wide array of handloom and handicraft items are drawing significant footfall to the Assam Pavilion at the ongoing 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Featuring 41 MSME stalls, innovative startups and an extensive showcase of One District One Product (ODOP) items, the pavilion highlights Assam’s rich craftsmanship and its evolving industrial landscape, a statement issued by the Assam government read.

The Assam Pavilion has emerged as one of the standout attractions at IITF 2025, captivating visitors with its vibrant fusion of economic potential and cultural heritage under the national theme "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat", the statement noted.

Visitors showed particular interest in the state’s hallmark offerings, including premium Assam tea, meticulously crafted bamboo and cane products, agarwood items and a diverse selection of handloom and handicraft creations.

Handricraft products at the Assam pavilion

“Through a harmonious presentation of tradition and modernity, the Department of Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise, Government of Assam, has positioned the state as a hub of creativity, resilience, and economic promise,” said Umesh Kumar, Director of the Assam Pavilion.

The state pavilion also spotlighted the Assam’s expanding agro-based industries, showcasing a variety of food processing products.

Beyond commercial exhibits, the pavilion delivered an immersive cultural experience. Displays highlighted state’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including ‘Charaideo Maidam’ and Kaziranga National Park.

Live performances of traditional dances—most notably the spirited Bihu and the elegant Bagarumba—further enhanced the pavilion’s appeal.

