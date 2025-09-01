Assam Pavilion opens doors at Osaka Expo, showcases heritage & trade globally

Guwahati, Sept 1:The Assam State Hall was formally inaugurated on Sunday at the World Expo 2025 being held in Osaka, Japan.

The World Expo 2025, organized by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), is being held from August 31 to September 6. The Government of India has set up the Bharat (India) Pavilion, constructed jointly by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

Assam’s participation aims to showcase its rich cultural heritage, robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, technological advancements, and investor-friendly environment.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) JB Ekka is leading the delegation of Assam officials.

Entrepreneurs from Assam are exhibiting high-quality handloom, handicraft products, fragrances, and flavours, which have garnered widespread appreciation from international visitors.

Adding to the cultural vibrancy, the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, organized a performance at the India Pavilion. A 10-member troupe, led by renowned artist Ranjit Gogoi, showcased an array of traditional folk dances.





By

Staff Reporter