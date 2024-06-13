Assam: Patient found hanging at Assam Medical College and Hospital

Dibrugarh, June 13: A sensational incident unfolded at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) after a patient was found hanging from a fan in a surgical ward on Thursday.

According to initial information, the patient, identified as Bihari Karmakar, was admitted to our hospital for a gall bladder operation, and he took his life after the operation was conducted successfully.

The superintendent of the college, Dr. Prasanta Dihingia informed, “The patient was admitted to our hospital for a gallbladder operation, which was conducted successfully. He was shifted to surgical ward unit 4 and was surrounded by nurses for his care. However, the nurses had to rush out of the room when a patient on the same floor needed immediate medical attention. During that period around 2 am, the patient locked his door and hanged himself on the fan.”

The sensational incident raised questions about how a patient surrounded by doctors, nurses, and fellow patients got the opportunity to die by suicide.



