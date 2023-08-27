Assam: Pathsala teacher selected for National Teacher Award 2023

Patacharkuchi, Aug 27: In a proud moment a teacher of Pathsala Senior Secondary School, Kumud Kalita, has been selected for the National Teacher Award 2023.

He will be conferred the award on 5 September at Vigyan Bhawan by the President of India.

Kalita has developed a shelter house for specially-abled and orphaned children named 'topoban'.

A number of helpless and orphans got new lives at his care where he devoted his earnings for the noble cause.

Furthermore, he authored a number of books and besides being a teacher, he is also a social worker and involvs himself in various fields of the society.

Soon after getting the news people from various walks of life greeted him for the honour.

Many dignitaries also greeted Kalita on microblogging site 'X'.