Assam: Passenger train collides with goods-carrying vehicle in Karimganj

Karimganj, Feb 29:In a terrifying incident, a speeding train collided with a truck in Nandapur under Karimganj district on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, a 12098 Khongsang-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express, after crossing the Bhanga station, collided with a goods-carrying vehicle when the mini truck attempted to cross the rail crossing without authorization.

Fortunately, the truck driver and hundreds of railway passengers managed to escape the mishap, but the vehicle was completely damaged during the incident.

Upon receiving information, a team of Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the scene and recovered the truck from the spot.