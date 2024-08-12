Assam partners with Prasar Bharati for 52-episode documentary on Lachit Borphukan

Guwahati, Aug 12: The Assam government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prasar Bharati to produce a documentary series on the legendary General of the Ahom Kingdom, Lachit Borphukan.

The agreement was signed on Monday by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Doordarshan’s Director General, Kanchan Prasad, at the Lok Sabha Bhawan in Guwahati.

The documentary is expected to be a 52-episode series.

“It’s a historic day for the people of Assam as we have signed an MoU with Prasar Bharati to create a documentary on the life of Lachit Borphukan. This is the first time that the story of the legendary General will be documented and broadcast nationally,” Chief Minister Sarma told the press.

Sarma highlighted that the people of Assam are keen to learn more about the legendary general and his personality.

“We celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan two years ago, both regionally and nationally. Since then, there has been a growing interest among the people in our courageous leader,” he added.

The Chief Minister also urged the production committee to ensure that the portrayal of Borphukan remains respectful and sensitive to the sentiments of the people of Assam.

“When the script, background score, and costumes for the documentary are created, we expect the makers not to compromise, keeping the sentiments of the people of Assam intact,” he said.

Earlier in July, the Assam government inked an agreement with OTT platform JioCinema to showcase a short documentary on the 16th-century Ahom General during the celebration of his 400th birth anniversary last year.

Notably, this was the first-ever Hindi-language documentary film on the iconic Ahom General.