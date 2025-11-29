Assam partners with ISRO to develop ‘ASSAMSAT’ for flood forecasting, governance

Guwahati, Nov 29: The State government informed the Assembly that it has initiated steps with ISRO to develop ASSAMSAT, the State's proposed dedicated satellite aimed at improving flood forecasting, governance and public service delivery.

Science & Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta said that the State has held discussions with ISRO Chairman V Narayanan and Union Minister for Space & Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh seeking technical support for the mission.

Under the National Space Policy, ISRO, NSIL, IN-SPACe and Indian private satellite firms will collaborate with Assam on the project.

A detailed feasibility study and mission plan will be pre-pared first, following which the complete design, development, testing and launch timeline would be finalised.

The minister said that data from ISRO and foreign satellites is presently used for flood forecasting, but a State-owned satellite like ASSAM-SAT would provide faster, more accurate and cost-effective information.

A draft Assam Space Tech Policy 2025 has been prepared to expand satellite-based applications in agriculture, disaster management and environmental monitoring.