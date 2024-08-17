Assam partners with GSI to roll out early warning system for landslides in high-risk districts

Guwahati, Aug 17: In a move aligned with the Centre's nationwide initiative to operationalise a regional Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS) by 2030, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday.



The MoU marks the launch of an experimental LEWS in Assam, aimed at addressing the growing threat of landslides in the state's hilly regions.

The LEWS will be initially rolled out in Dima Hasao and Cachar districts, areas particularly prone to deadly landslides during the monsoon season.

The system, designed to predict potential landslides using data from landslide susceptibility and hazard maps in conjunction with rainfall forecasts, is expected to significantly mitigate the risks associated with these natural disasters.

Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, CEO of ASDMA, and Siladitya Sengupta, Deputy Director General of GSI, formalised the partnership in the presence of officials from both organisations.

The project is anticipated to play a crucial role in safeguarding lives and properties in Assam, where landslides have already wreaked havoc this year.

In 2022, Assam’s southern districts faced a deluge of heavy rainfall, triggering widespread floods and landslides.

Dima Hasao district was the worst hit, with landslides destroying villages, damaging railway lines at 26 locations, and claiming three lives.





























Thousands of residents were left stranded, underscoring the urgent need for an early warning system in the region.

This year's monsoon has been equally destructive, with multiple landslide incidents reported across the state, highlighting the vulnerability of regions such as Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Karimganj, and Kamrup (M).

To boost public involvement in disaster management, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, launched the “Bhooskhalan” app in July, allowing citizens to report landslides.

The Minister had also launched the “Bhusanket” web portal that is expected to provide real-time updates on landslide incidents across the country, further enhancing the monitoring capabilities of disaster management authorities.

Officials are optimistic about the impact of the LEWS in Assam, viewing it as a critical advancement in disaster preparedness and response.