Assam: Parents arrested for pouring hot oil on 3-year-old in Silchar

Silchar, June 1: In what could be called a shocking incident, the parents of a three-year-old child have been arrested by the Cachar police for allegedly inflicting torture upon their kid.

As per an initial investigation, it is learnt that the mother of the child had poured hot oil or abused the kid with some hot utensil on to the kid reportedly for relentless crying. The injured child was rescued by the district child welfare officers, police sources said.

Police said the parents have been arrested under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and an investigation into the case is underway.

Meanwhile, the injured minor is undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.