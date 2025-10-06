Assam para-cyclist conquers 7,000-km transcontinental journey from Russia to Assam

Guwahati, Oct 6: In an extraordinary display of determination and courage, para-cyclist Rakesh Banik from Kaliabor has completed a remarkable 7,000-km transcontinental cycling expedition from Russia to Assam, defying all odds and inspiring millions across the globe.

Banik, who lost his right leg in a road accident years ago, began his journey in April from Moscow, traversing through Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tibet, and Nepal, before finally reaching Guwahati via Siliguri.

Sharing the news of Banik’s return to Assam on social media, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora hailed Banik’s accomplishment as a “truly extraordinary feat”.

“Defying all odds, he recently completed an extraordinary transcontinental cycling expedition from Russia to Assam, covering nearly 7,000 km — a remarkable feat that has earned him a place in the record books and in the hearts of millions,” Bora wrote.

Bora added that he was privileged to meet Banik at his office in Janata Bhawan, where he personally congratulated him and extended best wishes for his future endeavours.

“His journey is not just about endurance, but about the unbreakable human spirit — a story of grit, determination, and inspiration that motivates us all to rise above challenges,” Bora remarked.

Banik’s expedition was not only a test of endurance but also a testament to the indomitable power of the human spirit.

Initially granted a 16-day visa for Russia due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, Banik managed to secure a 30-day extension after persistent efforts and assistance from the Russian Consulate, enabling him to continue his journey across challenging terrains and extreme weather conditions.

For Banik, cycling has become much more than a sport — it has become a source of identity, purpose, and peace.

Following his accident, he adopted “para-cyclist” as his surname, symbolising his transformation and triumph over adversity.

Banik’s transcontinental journey from the streets of Moscow to his homeland in Assam is expected to be recognised by multiple record books.

More importantly, it has etched his name permanently in the hearts of those who believe in courage without compromise and perseverance without end.