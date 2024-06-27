Assam: Panchayat Secretary shot dead by miscreants in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon, Jun 27: A horrifying incident came to light where a Panchayat secretary was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Wednesday.

The terrifying incident occurred at Chipansila in Bongaoigaon.



As per sources, the two miscreants came on a two-wheeler and opened fire at the Panchayat secretary, leading to his untimely death.



The deceased has been identified as Chandrakanta Das.



Following the incident, the Bongaigaon district superintendent of police, Mohanlal Mina and district commissioner, Nabadeep Pathak, reached the scene and took stock of the situation.



The whole incident sent a shockwave across the vicinity. Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.