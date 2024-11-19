Assam Panchayat polls likely before Magh Bihu: Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Guwahati, Nov 19: The state’s panchayat elections are expected to take place before Magh Bihu, this was announced by Assam’s Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, on Tuesday.

Dass also informed that the draft rules for the panchayat elections are currently being prepared.

"It will take beyond December 15 to complete the draft rule. Only after that will we be able to issue a notification regarding the poll dates. However, it is likely that the elections will be held before Magh Bihu," Dass said.

The announcement comes on the heels of the recently concluded by-polls, sparking keen anticipation for the upcoming panchayat elections.

Political leaders are already positioning themselves, viewing the panchayat elections as a critical step in their preparations for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Assam Jatiya Parishad chief and General Secretary of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM), Lurinjyoti Gogoi, said that the panchayat polls are of strategic importance and are the "semi-finals" ahead of the Assembly elections.

"We are preparing for the panchayat elections, and the ASOM alliance will fight unitedly. This election will be a determining factor for our chances in the 2026 Assembly elections," Gogoi said.

Gogoi also hinted at the possibility of Congress rejoining the ASOM alliance, which had previously split following disagreements over candidature for the Behali by-poll.

"We didn’t leave the Congress party; they chose to split due to disagreements. The ball is now in their court. Whether they will join the alliance again or contest independently will be their decision. However, discussions will be held within the allied parties, as I am not the sole decision-maker," he added.

Highlighting the importance of unity among opposition parties, Gogoi referenced the Jharkhand elections, which demonstrated that a united front was necessary to challenge the BJP-led government.

"We need to fight unitedly to bring down the BJP government in Assam," he reiterated.

The panchayat lections, which will see the participation of several political parties, are being keenly awaited, with strategies already being drawn up across the political spectrum.

With the stage set, all eyes are on how political alliances will shape up in the lead-up to the crucial panchayat polls.