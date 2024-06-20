Assam: Panchayat limits to be fixed anew

Guwahati, Jun 20: The State Cabinet has accorded approval to the proposal for the reorganisation of development blocks and the delimitation of Gaon Panchayats, Anchalik Panchayats, and Zila Parishads in Assam.

The need for reorganisation and delimitation arose after the delimitation of Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LAC), under which the existing jurisdiction of Development Blocks fell into more than one LAC.



After reorganisation, a development block will belong to only one LAC. The total number of development blocks will not be more than the present number of 219.



In case any existing block is divided among two or more districts, the block will be considered in the district where the existing block headquarters lies. The maximum number of Gaon Panchayats in a block will be 17 post-delimitation.



There will be no changes in the blocks for the hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao, as no block falls in more than one LAC in these districts. The overlapping of the blocks between the BTC and general areas is proposed to be rectified.



To allay the apprehensions of the business community regarding notices served under GST, the Cabinet has requested Ministers Ajanta Neog and Ashok Singhal to hold six regional consultations, which will be held in Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Guwahati, Tezpur and Silchar, and a report will be submitted within one month.



In another decision, the Cabinet, to encourage upcoming sporting talent and to carry forward the success of the Khel Maharan movement, has accorded approval to an SOP to provide assistance to one youth club and a sports association in each of the 126 Legislative Assembly constituencies.



The club/association would be provided Rs 15 lakh, of which Rs 5 lakh would be earmarked for the development of infrastructure, electrification, etc. in the case of standalone Youth Clubs that do not have the requisite infrastructure of their own.



The clubs and associations will be selected by the district committees as per the guidelines to be issued by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department.

