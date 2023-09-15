Assam: Palasbari OC ‘reserved closed’ for employing child labourer

Guwahati, Sep 15: Officer-in-charge of Palasbari Police Station, has been “reserved closed to headquarters” for allegedly employing a minor girl labourer at the police station.

The police officer identified as Rajib Nath was recently appointed as the officer-in-charge of the Palasbari police station.

According to reports, an NGO who is working towards child welfare lodged a complaint against the OC following which he was closed to his reserves.

According to the complaint, the minor girl was forced to do manual labour and also proper accommodation was provided to the minor girl.



