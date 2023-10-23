Assam: Padma Shri Dr Birendra Nath Dutta Passes Away

Guwahati, Oct 23: A revered figure in the field of education and folklore, Dr Birendra Nath Dutta breathed his last on Monday morning at the age of 90.

He succumbed to his ailments at 7 am in Dispur Polyclinic Hospital, where he had been receiving medical care since October 19. The news of his passing has cast a somber shadow over the educational and cultural community in Assam.

Following his demise, Dr Dutta's mortal remains were taken to his residence in Silpukhuri, where family, friends, and well-wishers gathered to pay their respects. The final rites are scheduled to take place at 2 pm at the Navagraha cemetery.

Dr Birendra Nath Dutta is survived by his son, Dr. Uddalak Dutta, who is an owner of a business firm in Delhi, and two daughters, Dr Sudeshna Choudhury and Dr Upasana Dutta.

Born in 1933, Dr. Birendra Nath Dutta received his Ph.D. degree from Gauhati University in 1974. His doctoral thesis, titled 'A Study of the Folk Culture of the Goalpara District of Assam,' showcased his passion and dedication to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Assam.

Dutta was also honored with several prestigious awards, which included the Padma Shri Award in 2009, the Mahapurush Shri Shri Madhavadeva Award in 2006, the Ajan Pir Award in 2008, the Leo Advertising Silpi Sanman in 2010, the Manik Chandra Chowdhury Memorial Award in 2011, and the Tagore Ratna Award of Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2011.

In addition to his academic achievements, Dr Dutta also served as the President of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, a prominent literary organization in Assam, from 2003 to 2005.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also condoled the death of the eminenet educator and folklore scholar through X.

বকুলৰ গোন্ধ বিচাৰি মনৰ খবৰ বিলোৱা খ্যাতনামা ভাষা-সংস্কৃতিৰ পূজাৰী ড° বীৰেন্দ্ৰনাথ দত্ত ডাঙৰীয়াৰ মহাপ্ৰয়াণৰ খবৰে মনটি বিষাদগধুৰ কৰিলে৷ বিশিষ্ট পণ্ডিত, ধীমান ব্যক্তিত্ব, লোক-সংস্কৃতিৰ গৱেষক দত্ত ডাঙৰীয়াই গীতৰ মাদকতা, ভাষণৰ লালিত্য আৰু সুগভীৰ চিন্তা-চেতনাৰে অসমক দি গ'ল সাগৰসম… pic.twitter.com/R3XI06QqI3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 23, 2023



