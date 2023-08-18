85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Over Rs 40 lakhs seized from arrested PWD Executive Engineer

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Over Rs 40 lakhs seized from arrested PWD Executive Engineer
X

Source: Twitter

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 18: Following the arrest of PWD executive engineer Manuj Kumar Saikia on bribery charges, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on Friday seized huge amount of unaccounted cash from the residence of the arrested engineer.

Reportedly, around Rs. 45,54,385 cash were recovered during the raid conducted by the vigilance team.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Thursday the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell arrested Manuj Kumar Saikia at Haflong division in the Dima Hasao on bribery charges.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Over Rs 40 lakhs seized from arrested PWD Executive Engineer

Guwahati, Aug 18: Following the arrest of PWD executive engineer Manuj Kumar Saikia on bribery charges, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on Friday seized huge amount of unaccounted cash from the residence of the arrested engineer.

Reportedly, around Rs. 45,54,385 cash were recovered during the raid conducted by the vigilance team.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Thursday the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell arrested Manuj Kumar Saikia at Haflong division in the Dima Hasao on bribery charges.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X