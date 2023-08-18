Assam: Over Rs 40 lakhs seized from arrested PWD Executive Engineer

Guwahati, Aug 18: Following the arrest of PWD executive engineer Manuj Kumar Saikia on bribery charges, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on Friday seized huge amount of unaccounted cash from the residence of the arrested engineer.

Reportedly, around Rs. 45,54,385 cash were recovered during the raid conducted by the vigilance team.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Thursday the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell arrested Manuj Kumar Saikia at Haflong division in the Dima Hasao on bribery charges.



