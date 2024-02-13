Assam: Over Rs 1500 cr approved for transforming rural road network

Guwahati, Feb 13: During the weekly cabinet meeting on Monday, the Assam cabinet informed that an administrative approval has been provided for 12 projects to transform the rural road network of the state under Asom Mala 2.0.

The cabinet approved a total of Rs. 1,510.98 crore for the 12 projects under Asom Mala 2.0.



Meanwhile, the cabinet further took the following key decision:



Vikas Yatra from March 1

‘Vikas Yatra’ to be launched from 1 to 10 March across the state

Foundation stones will be laid down for 964 projects and 1,812 projects will be inaugurated

Total project cost of all 2,776 projects is estimated to be over Rs. 23,000 crore

Mission Basundhara 3.0

Mission Basundhara 2.0 to conclude on February 16, 2024, and Mission Basundhara 3.0 to start

Services:

1. Digitalise settlement of land to non-individual judicial entities

2. Ownership rights to urban tenants

3. Settlement of Bhoodan/Gramdan land

4. Conversion of grant land to periodic patta

5. Settlement of lands acquired from religious institutions

6. Map as a service to be started

7. End-to-end digitalisation of annual patta

8. Annual patta to PP conversion

Pattas to be distributed ceremonially across the state on 23-29 February

Making Housing Loans Affordable