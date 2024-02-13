Assam: Over Rs 1500 cr approved for transforming rural road network

Guwahati, Feb 13: During the weekly cabinet meeting on Monday, the Assam cabinet informed that an administrative approval has been provided for 12 projects to transform the rural road network of the state under Asom Mala 2.0.
The cabinet approved a total of Rs. 1,510.98 crore for the 12 projects under Asom Mala 2.0.
Meanwhile, the cabinet further took the following key decision:
Vikas Yatra from March 1
- ‘Vikas Yatra’ to be launched from 1 to 10 March across the state
- Foundation stones will be laid down for 964 projects and 1,812 projects will be inaugurated
- Total project cost of all 2,776 projects is estimated to be over Rs. 23,000 crore
Mission Basundhara 3.0
- Mission Basundhara 2.0 to conclude on February 16, 2024, and Mission Basundhara 3.0 to start
- Services:
1. Digitalise settlement of land to non-individual judicial entities
2. Ownership rights to urban tenants
3. Settlement of Bhoodan/Gramdan land
4. Conversion of grant land to periodic patta
5. Settlement of lands acquired from religious institutions
6. Map as a service to be started
7. End-to-end digitalisation of annual patta
8. Annual patta to PP conversion
- Pattas to be distributed ceremonially across the state on 23-29 February
Making Housing Loans Affordable
- To assist State Government employees avail affordable housing loans, concurrence provided for sanction and release of the budgeted amount of Rs. 107.30 crore in financial year 2023-24 to meet interest subvention for FY 2023-24 to be disbursed to State Government employees who availed housing loan under Apon Ghar-subsidised Housing Loan Scheme
- So far, 37,626 State Govt employees have availed benefits, and approximately Rs. 5,222 crore disbursed through banks