Assam

Assam: Over 8000 Burmese supari seized in Hailakandi, 6 held

By Correspondent
Assam: Over 8000 Burmese supari seized in Hailakandi, 6 held
Hailakandi, Sep 20: Hailakandi police on Tuesday night seized 149 gunny bags of Burmese supari weighing approximately 8,940 kg.

Based on specific information , the in charges of Abdullahpur and Karicherra Patrol Posts under Katlicherra police station conducted a search operation where they intercepted eight vehicles with the illegal Burmese supari.

Furthermore, six persons have also been arrested by the police for their involvement in the smuggling of Burmese betel nut.

Further investigation on the matter is on.

